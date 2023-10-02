Market cap of Macy’s Inc [M] reaches 3.18B – now what?

Macy’s Inc [NYSE: M] price surged by 1.49 percent to reach at $0.17. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 9:00 AM that BLOOMINGDALE’S ANNOUNCES ANNUAL PINK CAMPAIGN WITH THE LAUNCH OF ITS AQUA X KERRI ROSENTHAL COLLECTION.

The retailer’s annual Give Pink, Get More campaign will benefit its two long-standing partners, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and the Tutu Project.

Bloomingdale’s today announces AQUA x Kerri Rosenthal, a special collection that serves as an addition to its annual Pink Campaign. The continuation of the retailer’s Give Pink, Get More initiative reinforces its long standing commitment to supporting breast cancer awareness. Over the past 18 years, Bloomingdale’s has raised over $17 million for both the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) and the Tutu Project.

A sum of 11109418 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.85M shares. Macy’s Inc shares reached a high of $11.82 and dropped to a low of $11.51 until finishing in the latest session at $11.61.

The one-year M stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.43. The average equity rating for M stock is currently 2.31, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Macy’s Inc [M]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for M shares is $15.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on M stock is a recommendation set at 2.31. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Macy’s Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Macy’s Inc is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for M stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for M in the course of the last twelve months was 4.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.27.

M Stock Performance Analysis:

Macy’s Inc [M] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.81. With this latest performance, M shares dropped by -5.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for M stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.01 for Macy’s Inc [M]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.47, while it was recorded at 11.19 for the last single week of trading, and 17.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Macy’s Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Macy’s Inc [M] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.65 and a Gross Margin at +39.51. Macy’s Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.65.

Return on Total Capital for M is now 16.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Macy’s Inc [M] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 154.19. Additionally, M Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Macy’s Inc [M] managed to generate an average of $12,446 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 58.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.37.Macy’s Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.27 and a Current Ratio set at 1.26.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for M. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Macy’s Inc go to -9.67%.

Macy’s Inc [M] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of M stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in M stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in M stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.