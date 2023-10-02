Market Analysts see Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE] gaining to $18. Time to buy?

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [NYSE: HPE] price plunged by -1.47 percent to reach at -$0.26. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Deploys Groundbreaking Integrated Private 5G and Wi-Fi Network at the 2023 Ryder Cup.

HPE delivers Athonet private 5G solution alongside HPE Aruba Networking Wi-Fi technology for the first time, providing exceptional connectivity for fans and operations staff.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced it has deployed an integrated private 5G and Wi-Fi network at the 2023 Ryder Cup, showcasing the future of wireless connectivity. Combining the private 5G technology of Athonet, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise acquisition, and HPE Aruba Networking’s Wi-Fi technology for the first time will deliver new ultra-secure capabilities, greatly expanded coverage, and enhanced fan and staff experiences at an unprecedented scale at one of the world’s most prestigious sporting events.

A sum of 10204917 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.78M shares. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co shares reached a high of $17.73 and dropped to a low of $17.26 until finishing in the latest session at $17.37.

The one-year HPE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.55. The average equity rating for HPE stock is currently 2.71, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPE shares is $18.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPE in the course of the last twelve months was 15.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.65.

HPE Stock Performance Analysis:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.06. With this latest performance, HPE shares gained by 0.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.08 for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.24, while it was recorded at 17.16 for the last single week of trading, and 16.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.54 and a Gross Margin at +31.40. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.09.

Return on Total Capital for HPE is now 5.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.88. Additionally, HPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE] managed to generate an average of $14,419 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.65 and a Current Ratio set at 0.87.

HPE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co go to 3.23%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HPE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HPE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.