Market Analysts see Fisker Inc [FSR] gaining to $8. Time to buy?

Fisker Inc [NYSE: FSR] traded at a high on 09/29/23, posting a 0.31 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.42. The company report on September 29, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Fisker Raises Additional Growth Capital From Existing Investor; Funding Is $150 Million, With an Additional $550 Million Available.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”), driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, announced today its intention to offer $170,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 0% senior unsecured convertible notes due 2025 (the “Notes”) to an existing institutional investor (the “Investor”), with such Notes having an original issue discount of approximately 12%, resulting in gross proceeds of $150,000,000 to Fisker.

The Notes are being sold pursuant to a previously announced Securities Purchase Agreement, dated July 10, 2023 (the “Original Purchase Agreement”), by and between the Company and the Investor, as amended by Amendment No. 1 to the Securities Purchase Agreement, dated September 29, 2023 (the “Purchase Agreement Amendment” and, together with the Original Purchase Agreement, the “Securities Purchase Agreement”).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10223576 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fisker Inc stands at 9.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.46%.

The market cap for FSR stock reached $2.20 billion, with 343.19 million shares outstanding and 191.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.81M shares, FSR reached a trading volume of 10223576 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fisker Inc [FSR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $9.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Fisker Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1644.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.53.

How has FSR stock performed recently?

Fisker Inc [FSR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.03. With this latest performance, FSR shares gained by 10.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.56 for Fisker Inc [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.00, while it was recorded at 6.00 for the last single week of trading, and 6.30 for the last 200 days.

Fisker Inc [FSR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fisker Inc [FSR] shares currently have an operating margin of -155042.40 and a Gross Margin at -3411.99. Fisker Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -160086.55.

Return on Total Capital for FSR is now -39.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fisker Inc [FSR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.80. Additionally, FSR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 143.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fisker Inc [FSR] managed to generate an average of -$720,389 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Fisker Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.05 and a Current Ratio set at 1.44.

Insider trade positions for Fisker Inc [FSR]

The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FSR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FSR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.