Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB] Is Currently 0.37 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [NYSE: ITUB] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $5.43 during the day while it closed the day at $5.37. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 5:59 PM that ITAÚ UNIBANCO – Material Fact: Payment of Interest on Capital.

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. informs its stockholders that its Board of Directors has approved, at the meeting held on this date, the payment of interest on capital to stockholders, in the amount of R$ 0.2693 per share, with income tax withholding at a rate of 15%, resulting in net interest of R$ 0.228905 per share, except for the corporate stockholders able to prove that they are immune or exempt from such withholding, which will be made until April 30, 2024, as usually done by the Company, based on the final stockholding position recorded on September 18, 2023, with their shares traded ex-rights starting September 19, 2023.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

For further information, please visit on www.itau.com.br/investor-relations as follows: Contact IR > IR Service.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR stock has also loss -1.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ITUB stock has declined by -7.93% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 14.47% and gained 18.28% year-on date.

The market cap for ITUB stock reached $26.00 billion, with 4.85 billion shares outstanding and 4.81 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.81M shares, ITUB reached a trading volume of 15345211 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITUB shares is $6.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITUB stock is a recommendation set at 2.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITUB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42.

ITUB stock trade performance evaluation

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.47. With this latest performance, ITUB shares dropped by -3.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITUB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.18 for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.59, while it was recorded at 5.33 for the last single week of trading, and 5.23 for the last 200 days.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.60. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.36.

Return on Total Capital for ITUB is now 4.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 432.40. Additionally, ITUB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 174.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.71.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITUB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR go to 13.55%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ITUB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ITUB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ITUB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.