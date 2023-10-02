Huntington Bancshares Inc. [HBAN] Stock trading around $10.40 per share: What’s Next?

Huntington Bancshares Inc. [NASDAQ: HBAN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.86% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.87%. The company report on September 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Declares Cash Dividend On Its Series I Preferred Stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated announced that the Board of Directors declared and set aside a quarterly cash dividend on the company’s 5.70% Series I Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: HBANM) of $356.25 per share (equivalent to $0.35625 per depositary share) payable December 1, 2023, to shareholders of record on November 15, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, HBAN stock dropped by -21.63%. The one-year Huntington Bancshares Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.98. The average equity rating for HBAN stock is currently 2.62, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.06 billion, with 1.44 billion shares outstanding and 1.43 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.35M shares, HBAN stock reached a trading volume of 12989017 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Huntington Bancshares Inc. [HBAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBAN shares is $12.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Huntington Bancshares Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntington Bancshares Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBAN in the course of the last twelve months was 5.38.

HBAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Huntington Bancshares Inc. [HBAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.87. With this latest performance, HBAN shares dropped by -5.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.11 for Huntington Bancshares Inc. [HBAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.22, while it was recorded at 10.27 for the last single week of trading, and 12.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Huntington Bancshares Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntington Bancshares Inc. [HBAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.08. Huntington Bancshares Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.40.

Return on Total Capital for HBAN is now 9.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Huntington Bancshares Inc. [HBAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.32. Additionally, HBAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.21.

Huntington Bancshares Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

HBAN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntington Bancshares Inc. go to -2.15%.

Huntington Bancshares Inc. [HBAN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HBAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HBAN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HBAN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.