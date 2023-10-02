Goldman slashes price target on Devon Energy Corp. [DVN] – find out why.

Devon Energy Corp. [NYSE: DVN] slipped around -1.11 points on Friday, while shares priced at $47.70 at the close of the session, down -2.27%. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 10:45 AM that Devon Energy Schedules Third-Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

On Wednesday, Nov. 8, the company will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time), which will consist primarily of answers to questions from analysts and investors. A webcast link to the conference call will be provided on Devon’s website at www.devonenergy.com. A replay will be available on the website following the call.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Devon Energy Corp. stock is now -20.09% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DVN Stock saw the intraday high of $49.04 and lowest of $47.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 75.08, which means current price is +8.34% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.33M shares, DVN reached a trading volume of 8850542 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Devon Energy Corp. [DVN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DVN shares is $60.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DVN stock is a recommendation set at 1.97. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Devon Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Devon Energy Corp. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for DVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for DVN in the course of the last twelve months was 28.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has DVN stock performed recently?

Devon Energy Corp. [DVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.38. With this latest performance, DVN shares dropped by -5.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.97 for Devon Energy Corp. [DVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.53, while it was recorded at 47.96 for the last single week of trading, and 53.07 for the last 200 days.

Devon Energy Corp. [DVN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Devon Energy Corp. [DVN] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.26 and a Gross Margin at +45.26. Devon Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.05.

Return on Total Capital for DVN is now 50.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 35.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 58.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 26.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Devon Energy Corp. [DVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.16. Additionally, DVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Devon Energy Corp. [DVN] managed to generate an average of $3,310,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Devon Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.98.

Earnings analysis for Devon Energy Corp. [DVN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Devon Energy Corp. go to -2.94%.

Insider trade positions for Devon Energy Corp. [DVN]

The top three institutional holders of DVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DVN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DVN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.