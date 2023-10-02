Femasys Inc [FEMY] Stock trading around $2.98 per share: What’s Next?

Femasys Inc [NASDAQ: FEMY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 96.05% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 861.29%. The company report on September 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Femasys Inc. Expands FemBloc Pivotal Trial Enrollment Securing First Academic Site to Participate.

The first academic center activated to enroll, led by an instrumental investigator who participated in Femasys’ earlier FemBloc studies -.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

FemBloc is being developed as a first-of-its-kind, non-surgical permanent birth control with a clear U.S. regulatory pathway -.

Over the last 12 months, FEMY stock rose by 140.32%. The one-year Femasys Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 61.55. The average equity rating for FEMY stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $44.91 million, with 15.07 million shares outstanding and 13.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.36M shares, FEMY stock reached a trading volume of 159105177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Femasys Inc [FEMY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FEMY shares is $7.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FEMY stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Femasys Inc is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for FEMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

FEMY Stock Performance Analysis:

Femasys Inc [FEMY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 861.29. With this latest performance, FEMY shares gained by 568.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 159.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 140.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FEMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 84.30 for Femasys Inc [FEMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.54, while it was recorded at 1.48 for the last single week of trading, and 0.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Femasys Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Femasys Inc [FEMY] shares currently have an operating margin of -961.71 and a Gross Margin at -10.35. Femasys Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -944.62.

Return on Total Capital for FEMY is now -53.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Femasys Inc [FEMY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.57. Additionally, FEMY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Femasys Inc [FEMY] managed to generate an average of -$335,123 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Femasys Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.29 and a Current Ratio set at 8.71.

Femasys Inc [FEMY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FEMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FEMY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FEMY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.