EBET Inc [EBET] Revenue clocked in at $48.25 million, down -94.99% YTD: What’s Next?

EBET Inc [NASDAQ: EBET] closed the trading session at $0.03 on 09/29/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $27.90, while the highest price level was $40.59. The company report on September 29, 2023 at 9:20 AM that EBET Announces Reverse Stock Split.

EBET, Inc., (NASDAQ:EBET) a leading global provider of advanced wagering products and technology, announced, today announced that it filed an amendment to articles of incorporation with the Secretary of State of the State of Nevada to effect a 1-for-30 reverse stock split of its common stock. The reverse stock split will take effect at 4:01 pm (Eastern Time) on September 29, 2023, and the Company’s common stock will open for trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on October 2, 2023 on a post-split basis, under the existing ticker symbol “EBET” but with a new CUSIP number 278700 208.

As a result of the reverse stock split, every 30 shares of the Company’s common stock issued and outstanding prior to the opening of trading on October 2, 2023 will be consolidated into one issued and outstanding share, with no change in the nominal par value per share of $0.001. No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the reverse stock split. Stockholders of record who would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional share will be entitled to the rounding up of the fractional share to the nearest whole number.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -94.99 percent and weekly performance of -53.46 percent. The stock has been moved at -92.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -26.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -73.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 124.07M shares, EBET reached to a volume of 374916225 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EBET Inc [EBET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBET shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBET stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for EBET Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EBET Inc is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29.

EBET stock trade performance evaluation

EBET Inc [EBET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -53.46. With this latest performance, EBET shares dropped by -26.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.10 for EBET Inc [EBET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0555, while it was recorded at 0.0512 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3144 for the last 200 days.

EBET Inc [EBET]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EBET Inc [EBET] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.31 and a Gross Margin at +27.36. EBET Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -70.70.

Return on Total Capital for EBET is now -80.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -185.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -258.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -99.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EBET Inc [EBET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.22. Additionally, EBET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EBET Inc [EBET] managed to generate an average of -$1,119,665 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 70.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.41.EBET Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.08 and a Current Ratio set at 0.08.

EBET Inc [EBET]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EBET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EBET stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EBET stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.