Credit Suisse lifts Hanesbrands Inc [HBI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Hanesbrands Inc [NYSE: HBI] price surged by 10.00 percent to reach at $0.36. The company report on September 19, 2023 at 5:45 AM that HanesBrands Announces Evaluation of Strategic Options for Global Champion Business.

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) today announced that its Board of Directors and executive leadership team, with the assistance of financial and legal advisors, are undertaking an evaluation of strategic options for the global Champion business. As part of this process, the Board will consider a broad range of alternatives to maximize shareholder value, including, among others, a potential sale or other strategic transaction, as well as continuing to operate the business as part of HanesBrands.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Ronald L. Nelson, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said, “HanesBrands’ Board and executive leadership team continuously evaluate the Company’s operations and brands to ensure HanesBrands is best positioned to grow and create value for shareholders as the market evolves. Champion is a renowned global lifestyle brand, with a storied heritage in sports as the pioneer of American athletic wear. In recent years, the executive leadership team has implemented significant structural improvements within Champion that have resulted in greater distinction between the Company’s innerwear and activewear businesses. With this in mind, and after careful consideration, we have commenced a comprehensive review of strategic options for the global Champion business. We are committed to working with our advisors to identify the right path forward that enables both Champion and HanesBrands to reach their fullest potential and maximizes value.”.

A sum of 20702001 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.24M shares. Hanesbrands Inc shares reached a high of $3.99 and dropped to a low of $3.67 until finishing in the latest session at $3.96.

The one-year HBI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.84. The average equity rating for HBI stock is currently 3.18, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hanesbrands Inc [HBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBI shares is $4.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBI stock is a recommendation set at 3.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Hanesbrands Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hanesbrands Inc is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBI in the course of the last twelve months was 12.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.61.

HBI Stock Performance Analysis:

Hanesbrands Inc [HBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.49. With this latest performance, HBI shares dropped by -21.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.61 for Hanesbrands Inc [HBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.89, while it was recorded at 3.77 for the last single week of trading, and 5.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hanesbrands Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hanesbrands Inc [HBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.17 and a Gross Margin at +35.46. Hanesbrands Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.10.

Return on Total Capital for HBI is now 12.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hanesbrands Inc [HBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,027.21. Additionally, HBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 988.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 87.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hanesbrands Inc [HBI] managed to generate an average of -$2,572 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.Hanesbrands Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.61 and a Current Ratio set at 1.67.

HBI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hanesbrands Inc go to 0.80%.

Hanesbrands Inc [HBI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HBI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HBI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HBI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.