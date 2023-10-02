Cantor Fitzgerald slashes price target on Cleanspark Inc [CLSK] – find out why.

Cleanspark Inc [NASDAQ: CLSK] loss -1.30% on the last trading session, reaching $3.81 price per share at the time. The company report on September 5, 2023 at 9:00 AM that CleanSpark Releases August 2023 Bitcoin Mining Update.

Bitcoin holdings continue to grow, now at 1,677 BTC.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Monthly production among industry leaders at 659 bitcoin mined for August.

Cleanspark Inc represents 152.64 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $581.56 million with the latest information. CLSK stock price has been found in the range of $3.792 to $3.995.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.13M shares, CLSK reached a trading volume of 8601708 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cleanspark Inc [CLSK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLSK shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLSK stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Cleanspark Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cleanspark Inc is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLSK in the course of the last twelve months was 5.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.38.

Trading performance analysis for CLSK stock

Cleanspark Inc [CLSK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.05. With this latest performance, CLSK shares dropped by -27.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.53 for Cleanspark Inc [CLSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.01, while it was recorded at 3.79 for the last single week of trading, and 3.89 for the last 200 days.

Cleanspark Inc [CLSK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cleanspark Inc [CLSK] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.60 and a Gross Margin at +0.25. Cleanspark Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.48.

Return on Total Capital for CLSK is now -4.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cleanspark Inc [CLSK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.50. Additionally, CLSK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cleanspark Inc [CLSK] managed to generate an average of -$308,380 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 99.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Cleanspark Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.38 and a Current Ratio set at 1.41.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Cleanspark Inc [CLSK]

The top three institutional holders of CLSK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CLSK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CLSK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.