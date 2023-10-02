BlackBerry Ltd [BB] stock Upgrade by CIBC analyst, price target now $6.50

BlackBerry Ltd [NYSE: BB] plunged by -$0.05 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $4.90 during the day while it closed the day at $4.71. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 5:05 PM that BlackBerry Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results.

Beats non-GAAP earnings expectations.

BlackBerry Ltd stock has also loss -8.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BB stock has declined by -14.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 17.75% and gained 44.48% year-on date.

The market cap for BB stock reached $2.75 billion, with 582.16 million shares outstanding and 572.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.39M shares, BB reached a trading volume of 14150003 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BlackBerry Ltd [BB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BB shares is $6.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BB stock is a recommendation set at 2.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for BlackBerry Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackBerry Ltd is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for BB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78.

BB stock trade performance evaluation

BlackBerry Ltd [BB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.72. With this latest performance, BB shares dropped by -14.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.82 for BlackBerry Ltd [BB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.92, while it was recorded at 4.85 for the last single week of trading, and 4.52 for the last 200 days.

BlackBerry Ltd [BB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

BlackBerry Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

BlackBerry Ltd [BB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.