Bernstein lifts Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ: CGC] traded at a low on 09/29/23, posting a -3.79 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.78. The company report on September 26, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Canopy Growth Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders.

Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy Growth” or the “Company”) (TSX: WEED) (Nasdaq: CGC), a world-leading diversified cannabis company, today announced the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on September 25, 2023 (the “Meeting”).

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

A total of 350,593,653 common shares of the Company (the “Shares”), representing 48.88% of the issued and outstanding Shares, were voted in connection with the Meeting by the Company’s shareholders and proxy holders.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 30196040 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Canopy Growth Corporation stands at 19.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 27.54%.

The market cap for CGC stock reached $573.39 million, with 732.48 million shares outstanding and 551.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 58.54M shares, CGC reached a trading volume of 30196040 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CGC shares is $1.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CGC stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Canopy Growth Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canopy Growth Corporation is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60.

How has CGC stock performed recently?

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.80. With this latest performance, CGC shares gained by 72.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.80 for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6475, while it was recorded at 0.8703 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4118 for the last 200 days.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -115.50 and a Gross Margin at -12.89. Canopy Growth Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -813.63.

Return on Total Capital for CGC is now -12.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -96.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -150.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -80.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 186.73. Additionally, CGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] managed to generate an average of -$2,022,306 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Canopy Growth Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.64 and a Current Ratio set at 1.96.

Earnings analysis for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canopy Growth Corporation go to 13.28%.

Insider trade positions for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]

The top three institutional holders of CGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CGC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CGC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.