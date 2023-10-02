Bank Of America Corp. [BAC] Revenue clocked in at $151.57 billion, down -17.33% YTD: What’s Next?

Bank Of America Corp. [NYSE: BAC] price plunged by -0.65 percent to reach at -$0.18. The company report on September 27, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Bank of America Chicago Marathon Generates Record-Breaking $386 Million for Chicago Economy in 2022.

Event Impact Continues to Drive Tourism Industry, Business, and Job Growth.

Click here for full details and to join for free

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon continues to generate significant impact for the city of Chicago, with the 2022 race contributing a record-breaking $386 million (PDF) to the city’s economy, a 25 percent increase from 2021, according to an independent economic impact study conducted by the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign’s Regional Economics Applications Lab.

A sum of 40537605 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 41.16M shares. Bank Of America Corp. shares reached a high of $27.99 and dropped to a low of $27.27 until finishing in the latest session at $27.38.

The one-year BAC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.86. The average equity rating for BAC stock is currently 2.25, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bank Of America Corp. [BAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAC shares is $35.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Bank Of America Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank Of America Corp. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.28.

BAC Stock Performance Analysis:

Bank Of America Corp. [BAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.94. With this latest performance, BAC shares dropped by -5.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.30 for Bank Of America Corp. [BAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.59, while it was recorded at 27.40 for the last single week of trading, and 30.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bank Of America Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bank Of America Corp. [BAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.84. Bank Of America Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.82.

Return on Total Capital for BAC is now 4.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bank Of America Corp. [BAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 186.28. Additionally, BAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bank Of America Corp. [BAC] managed to generate an average of $126,857 per employee.Bank Of America Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.02.

BAC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank Of America Corp. go to 24.37%.

Bank Of America Corp. [BAC] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $145.11 billion, or None% of BAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BAC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BAC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.