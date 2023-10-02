American Airlines Group Inc [AAL] gain 0.71% so far this year. What now?

American Airlines Group Inc [NASDAQ: AAL] traded at a low on 09/29/23, posting a -0.85 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $12.81. The company report on September 22, 2023 at 11:15 AM that Full Circle Moment: A Captain Gives Back to His Community Through Mentorship.

For as long as Quincy Pulliam could remember, he gazed up at the sky to watch the airplanes fly by at his mother’s beauty salon. Located in Euless, Texas, it was perfectly positioned near Dallas Fort Worth International Airport to watch planes land and take off.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

It was also at that salon where Quincy formed strong connections that led him to discover his passion for aviation and find support through lifelong mentors and where he began his journey to become a pilot. His mentors introduced him to the CR Smith Museum Aviation STEM Summer Camp and the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals (OBAP) that supported him on his journey to success at American.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 33939876 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of American Airlines Group Inc stands at 3.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.49%.

The market cap for AAL stock reached $8.37 billion, with 650.64 million shares outstanding and 643.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.23M shares, AAL reached a trading volume of 33939876 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Airlines Group Inc [AAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $18.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAL in the course of the last twelve months was 5.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.66.

How has AAL stock performed recently?

American Airlines Group Inc [AAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.70. With this latest performance, AAL shares dropped by -13.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.89 for American Airlines Group Inc [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.80, while it was recorded at 12.79 for the last single week of trading, and 15.10 for the last 200 days.

American Airlines Group Inc [AAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Airlines Group Inc [AAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.68 and a Gross Margin at +18.45. American Airlines Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.26.

Return on Total Capital for AAL is now 4.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.37. Additionally, AAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 115.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Airlines Group Inc [AAL] managed to generate an average of $979 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.American Airlines Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.66 and a Current Ratio set at 0.75.

Insider trade positions for American Airlines Group Inc [AAL]

The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.