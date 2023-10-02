AERWINS Technologies Inc [AWIN] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, down -98.85% YTD: What’s Next?

AERWINS Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: AWIN] closed the trading session at $0.12 on 09/29/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.108, while the highest price level was $0.1233. The company report on July 17, 2023 at 10:15 AM that Aerwins Patented Air Mobility Platform to Revolutionize Low Altitude Flights for Vehicles Opening Flight Possibilities for Electric Vehicles.

Tokyo, Japan–(Newsfile Corp. – July 17, 2023) – AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AWIN) (“AERWINS” or the “Company”) is excited to announce it has unveiled the blueprint for a revolution in personal transportation – XTURISMO™. AERWINS has developed the technology for its new hovercraft launching to market later this year after receiving necessary approvals from the Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB), the equivalent Japanese air mobility regulatory body to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The Company’s one-of-a-kind patent-protected design blends the practicality of electric cars with the thrill of airborne travel, providing a clear, integrated solution for current electric vehicles (EV). The Company has accepted initial orders for the exclusive launch of the first commercialized model, with scheduled deliveries starting in Q3 2023. The Company’s new technologies will revolutionize the EV landscape as key players in the automotive manufacturing sector adopt the latest technology into their new and current models. The Company will continue plans to scale and commercialize its design by pursuing licensing agreements with the top electric automotive manufacturers in North America, Europe, and Asia as the demand continues to increase for innovative technology within the automotive and air mobility industries.

AERWINS’ advanced technology revolutionizes low-altitude air mobility for vehicles. Its superior design allows it to integrate with many EVs and transform a typical electric car into a flying vehicle. Alef Aeronautics, a California-based start-up, recently received a special airworthiness certification from the FAA to start testing their “Model A” flying car, showcasing an impressive movement in the government approvals for personal air mobility.[1] After receiving the necessary permissions from JCAB, AERWINS is applying for licenses from the FAA. McKinsey & Company report, “Even today, in major cities such as Hong Kong and New York, a fortunate few escape the gridlock and congestion on the ground by taking helicopters to and from work. Each day in São Paulo, for example, hundreds of people trade a four-hour commute on the ground for a ten-minute helicopter ride costing anywhere from $500 to $1,500. While expensive for everyday commuters, the dream of rising above the ever-increasing road- traffic congestion, coupled with the promise of new technological advances, explains why air mobility has recently gained significant momentum. The media buzz surrounding the topic has grown more than tenfold in the past 18 months, as measured by mentions of personal air mobility and similar terms.”[2].

The stocks have a year to date performance of -98.85 percent and weekly performance of -3.36 percent. The stock has been moved at -85.99 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -42.09 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -71.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.12M shares, AWIN reached to a volume of 12202593 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AERWINS Technologies Inc [AWIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AWIN shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AWIN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

AWIN stock trade performance evaluation

AERWINS Technologies Inc [AWIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.36. With this latest performance, AWIN shares dropped by -42.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AWIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.39 for AERWINS Technologies Inc [AWIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2047, while it was recorded at 0.1223 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4757 for the last 200 days.

AERWINS Technologies Inc [AWIN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for AWIN is now -2.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AERWINS Technologies Inc [AWIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.13. Additionally, AWIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AERWINS Technologies Inc [AWIN] managed to generate an average of $910,991 per employee.AERWINS Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.14 and a Current Ratio set at 0.14.

AERWINS Technologies Inc [AWIN]: Institutional Ownership

