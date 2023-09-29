Xerox Holdings Corp [XRX] moved up 1.07: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Xerox Holdings Corp [NASDAQ: XRX] closed the trading session at $16.01 on 09/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.32, while the highest price level was $16.20. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Xerox Announces $542 Million Repurchase of Shares from Carl C. Icahn and Affiliates.

Xerox Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: XRX) (the “Company”), announced that earlier today, it entered into a share purchase agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) to repurchase all of the shares of the Company’s common stock beneficially owned by Carl C. Icahn and certain of his affiliates (“Icahn Parties”) at a purchase price of $15.84 per share, the closing price of the Company’s common shares on September 27, 2023, the last full trading day prior to the execution of the Purchase Agreement. The aggregate purchase price for the repurchase is approximately $542 million, which we expect to fund with a new debt facility.

The transaction is expected to close no later than September 29, 2023. Subsequent to the closing of the transaction, the Icahn Parties will no longer hold any Xerox common shares. Concurrent with the closing of the repurchase, Jesse Lynn and Steven Miller, who are employed by the Icahn Parties, and James Nelson, an independent director, will resign from the Company’s board of directors.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.66 percent and weekly performance of -2.02 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.52 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, XRX reached to a volume of 2818616 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Xerox Holdings Corp [XRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XRX shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XRX stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Xerox Holdings Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xerox Holdings Corp is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for XRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for XRX in the course of the last twelve months was 8.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.88.

XRX stock trade performance evaluation

Xerox Holdings Corp [XRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.02. With this latest performance, XRX shares gained by 0.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.16 for Xerox Holdings Corp [XRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.86, while it was recorded at 15.94 for the last single week of trading, and 15.50 for the last 200 days.

Xerox Holdings Corp [XRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xerox Holdings Corp [XRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.47 and a Gross Margin at +30.68. Xerox Holdings Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.53.

Return on Total Capital for XRX is now 2.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xerox Holdings Corp [XRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.64. Additionally, XRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xerox Holdings Corp [XRX] managed to generate an average of -$15,707 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Xerox Holdings Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.88 and a Current Ratio set at 1.15.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Xerox Holdings Corp [XRX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xerox Holdings Corp go to 6.88%.

Xerox Holdings Corp [XRX]: Institutional Ownership

