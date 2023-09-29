why National Vision Holdings Inc [EYE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $24.23

- Advertisements -

National Vision Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: EYE] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $15.94 during the day while it closed the day at $15.81. The company report on September 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM that National Vision Holdings, Inc. Announces Participation in the Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Global Retailing Conference.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat session at the Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Global Retailing Conference on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.nationalvision.com/investors. The webcast will be archived and available on the website shortly after the event.

National Vision Holdings Inc stock has also loss -3.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EYE stock has declined by -34.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.26% and lost -59.21% year-on date.

The market cap for EYE stock reached $1.24 billion, with 78.99 million shares outstanding and 76.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, EYE reached a trading volume of 4114432 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about National Vision Holdings Inc [EYE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EYE shares is $24.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EYE stock is a recommendation set at 2.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for National Vision Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for National Vision Holdings Inc is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for EYE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for EYE in the course of the last twelve months was 43.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.03.

EYE stock trade performance evaluation

National Vision Holdings Inc [EYE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.30. With this latest performance, EYE shares dropped by -15.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EYE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.89 for National Vision Holdings Inc [EYE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.06, while it was recorded at 15.87 for the last single week of trading, and 26.22 for the last 200 days.

National Vision Holdings Inc [EYE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and National Vision Holdings Inc [EYE] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.04 and a Gross Margin at +48.86. National Vision Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.10.

Return on Total Capital for EYE is now 3.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, National Vision Holdings Inc [EYE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.29. Additionally, EYE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, National Vision Holdings Inc [EYE] managed to generate an average of $3,014 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.National Vision Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.03 and a Current Ratio set at 1.36.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for National Vision Holdings Inc [EYE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EYE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for National Vision Holdings Inc go to 7.70%.

National Vision Holdings Inc [EYE]: Institutional Ownership

