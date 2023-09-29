why Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc [HLT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $155.16

- Advertisements -

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc [NYSE: HLT] jumped around 4.31 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $153.67 at the close of the session, up 2.89%. The company report on September 27, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Hilton Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) will report third quarter 2023 financial results before the stock market opens on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, followed by a conference call at 9 a.m. EDT. Christopher J. Nassetta, president & chief executive officer, Hilton, and Kevin Jacobs, chief financial officer & president, global development, Hilton, will discuss the company’s performance and lead a question-and-answer session.

Participants may listen to the live webcast by logging onto the Hilton Investor Relations website at https://ir.hilton.com/events-and-presentations. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available within 24 hours of the live event at https://ir.hilton.com/financial-reporting. Alternatively, participants may listen to the live call by dialing 1-888-317-6003 in the United States or 1-412-317-6061 internationally using the conference ID 4158785. Participants are encouraged to dial into the call or link to the webcast at least fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A telephone replay will be available for seven days following the call. To access the telephone replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 in the United States or 1-412-317-0088 internationally using the conference ID 5996329.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc stock is now 21.61% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HLT Stock saw the intraday high of $154.185 and lowest of $149.72 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 157.14, which means current price is +23.43% above from all time high which was touched on 08/10/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, HLT reached a trading volume of 2457630 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc [HLT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLT shares is $155.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is set at 2.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLT in the course of the last twelve months was 20.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.75.

How has HLT stock performed recently?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc [HLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.03. With this latest performance, HLT shares gained by 2.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.71 for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc [HLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 151.56, while it was recorded at 149.15 for the last single week of trading, and 143.71 for the last 200 days.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc [HLT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc [HLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.77 and a Gross Margin at +28.78. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.24.

Return on Total Capital for HLT is now 23.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.59. Additionally, HLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 112.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc [HLT] managed to generate an average of $7,893 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.75 and a Current Ratio set at 0.75.

Earnings analysis for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc [HLT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc go to 16.05%.

Insider trade positions for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc [HLT]

The top three institutional holders of HLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HLT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HLT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.