why DigitalBridge Group Inc [DBRG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.12

DigitalBridge Group Inc [NYSE: DBRG] jumped around 0.79 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $17.32 at the close of the session, up 4.78%. The company report on September 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM that DigitalBridge Completes DataBank Recapitalization.

Achieves Key 2023 Objective with Successful Deconsolidation of DataBank.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) today announced it has completed the previously announced recapitalization of its portfolio company DataBank, a leading nationwide edge data center platform. DigitalBridge received $219 million in additional commitments in the final closing, bringing total recapitalization commitments to $2.2 billion. The completion of the recapitalization will result in a deconsolidation of DataBank from DigitalBridge’s consolidated financial statements.

DigitalBridge Group Inc stock is now 58.32% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DBRG Stock saw the intraday high of $17.52 and lowest of $16.735 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.43, which means current price is +73.37% above from all time high which was touched on 09/14/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, DBRG reached a trading volume of 3492030 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DigitalBridge Group Inc [DBRG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBRG shares is $9.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBRG stock is a recommendation set at 1.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for DigitalBridge Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DigitalBridge Group Inc is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.58.

How has DBRG stock performed recently?

DigitalBridge Group Inc [DBRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.61. With this latest performance, DBRG shares gained by 0.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.21 for DigitalBridge Group Inc [DBRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.68, while it was recorded at 16.72 for the last single week of trading, and 13.63 for the last 200 days.

DigitalBridge Group Inc [DBRG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DigitalBridge Group Inc [DBRG] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.25 and a Gross Margin at +15.57. DigitalBridge Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.13.

Return on Total Capital for DBRG is now -4.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DigitalBridge Group Inc [DBRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 339.89. Additionally, DBRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 606.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DigitalBridge Group Inc [DBRG] managed to generate an average of -$577,090 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Insider trade positions for DigitalBridge Group Inc [DBRG]

The top three institutional holders of DBRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DBRG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DBRG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.