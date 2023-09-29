why CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.70

- Advertisements -

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: CCCS] closed the trading session at $12.41 on 09/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.05, while the highest price level was $12.43. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 8:00 AM that CCC and Google Collaborate to Make It Easier for Consumers to Schedule Online Appointments with Collision Repairers.

“Book Online” Button Enables Appointment Scheduling Through Google Search and Maps.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a leading cloud platform powering the P&C insurance economy, announces today that it has teamed up with Google to streamline the online appointment booking process for repair shops that use CCC® Engage. The collaboration introduces a user-friendly “Book Online” button added to Google Business Profiles, Search and Maps, helping participating repair shops stand out in search results and making it easier for consumers to schedule repair appointments.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 42.64 percent and weekly performance of 6.89 percent. The stock has been moved at 43.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.08 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, CCCS reached to a volume of 3034408 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCCS shares is $11.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCCS stock is a recommendation set at 1.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCCS in the course of the last twelve months was 47.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.95.

CCCS stock trade performance evaluation

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.89. With this latest performance, CCCS shares gained by 18.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.29 for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.97, while it was recorded at 11.92 for the last single week of trading, and 9.81 for the last 200 days.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.81 and a Gross Margin at +63.42. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.91.

Return on Total Capital for CCCS is now 1.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.81. Additionally, CCCS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS] managed to generate an average of $13,359 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.95 and a Current Ratio set at 3.95.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CCCS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CCCS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CCCS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.