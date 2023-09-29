why Archrock Inc [AROC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.67

- Advertisements -

Archrock Inc [NYSE: AROC] price plunged by -0.91 percent to reach at -$0.12. The company report on July 31, 2023 at 5:04 PM that Archrock Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results, Increases 2023 Guidance and Updates Capital Allocation.

A sum of 2327954 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 878.95K shares. Archrock Inc shares reached a high of $13.79 and dropped to a low of $12.855 until finishing in the latest session at $13.11.

The one-year AROC stock forecast points to a potential downside of -12.34. The average equity rating for AROC stock is currently 1.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Archrock Inc [AROC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AROC shares is $11.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AROC stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Archrock Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archrock Inc is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for AROC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

AROC Stock Performance Analysis:

Archrock Inc [AROC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.08. With this latest performance, AROC shares gained by 2.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 106.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AROC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.93 for Archrock Inc [AROC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.40, while it was recorded at 12.74 for the last single week of trading, and 10.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Archrock Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Archrock Inc [AROC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.11 and a Gross Margin at +30.73. Archrock Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.07.

Return on Total Capital for AROC is now 5.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Archrock Inc [AROC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 182.00. Additionally, AROC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 181.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Archrock Inc [AROC] managed to generate an average of $38,970 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Archrock Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.92 and a Current Ratio set at 1.57.

AROC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AROC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Archrock Inc go to -12.91%.

Archrock Inc [AROC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AROC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AROC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AROC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.