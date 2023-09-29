Western Digital Corp. [WDC] stock Upgrade by Exane BNP Paribas analyst, price target now $58

- Advertisements -

Western Digital Corp. [NASDAQ: WDC] jumped around 1.24 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $45.80 at the close of the session, up 2.78%. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Western Digital to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference.

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) today announced management participation in the following upcoming investor conference:.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Event: Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology ConferenceDate: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 3:45 p.m. PT / 6:45 p.m. ET.

Western Digital Corp. stock is now 45.17% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WDC Stock saw the intraday high of $46.0006 and lowest of $44.59 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 46.89, which means current price is +47.93% above from all time high which was touched on 09/20/23.

- Advertisements -

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, WDC reached a trading volume of 3281080 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Western Digital Corp. [WDC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WDC shares is $64.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WDC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Western Digital Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Digital Corp. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for WDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.28.

How has WDC stock performed recently?

Western Digital Corp. [WDC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.06. With this latest performance, WDC shares gained by 10.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.65 for Western Digital Corp. [WDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.44, while it was recorded at 44.88 for the last single week of trading, and 38.62 for the last 200 days.

Western Digital Corp. [WDC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Western Digital Corp. [WDC] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.93 and a Gross Margin at +18.25. Western Digital Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.85.

Return on Total Capital for WDC is now -3.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Western Digital Corp. [WDC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.31. Additionally, WDC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Western Digital Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.77 and a Current Ratio set at 1.45.

Insider trade positions for Western Digital Corp. [WDC]

The top three institutional holders of WDC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in WDC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in WDC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.