WaveDancer Inc [WAVD] moved up 14.12: Why It’s Important

WaveDancer Inc [NASDAQ: WAVD] jumped around 0.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.27 at the close of the session, up 14.12%. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Tellenger Wins Contract to Provide Modernization Capabilities in Support of Large Financial Program.

Tellenger, a long-standing subcontractor partner to the USG customer, has been tasked to provide services to modernize a major financial system to allow for easier maintenance and greater reliability on a new platform. The effort will use new technology and products.

WaveDancer Inc stock is now -43.74% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WAVD Stock saw the intraday high of $0.2831 and lowest of $0.212 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.45, which means current price is +27.48% above from all time high which was touched on 03/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, WAVD reached a trading volume of 4391398 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about WaveDancer Inc [WAVD]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for WaveDancer Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for WAVD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has WAVD stock performed recently?

WaveDancer Inc [WAVD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.14. With this latest performance, WAVD shares dropped by -27.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WAVD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.56 for WaveDancer Inc [WAVD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3508, while it was recorded at 0.2568 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4628 for the last 200 days.

WaveDancer Inc [WAVD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WaveDancer Inc [WAVD] shares currently have an operating margin of -71.49 and a Gross Margin at +9.46. WaveDancer Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -147.68.

Return on Total Capital for WAVD is now -75.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -161.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -167.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -107.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WaveDancer Inc [WAVD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.99. Additionally, WAVD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WaveDancer Inc [WAVD] managed to generate an average of -$334,978 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.WaveDancer Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.77 and a Current Ratio set at 0.77.

Insider trade positions for WaveDancer Inc [WAVD]

The top three institutional holders of WAVD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in WAVD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in WAVD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.