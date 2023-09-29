Wall Street Analyst Resumed News Corp [NWSA]. What else is Wall St. saying

- Advertisements -

News Corp [NASDAQ: NWSA] gained 1.68% on the last trading session, reaching $19.98 price per share at the time. The company report on September 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM that New Renovation Calculator on Realtor.com® Takes the Guesswork Out of Home Remodeling Plans.

As renovation costs rise, Realtor.com® teams up with Kukun to assist the nearly three quarters of surveyed homeowners who wish they better understood the financial return on home improvement projects.

Despite the rising cost of renovations, 70% of U.S. homeowners plan to renovate their home in the next year, according to a new survey from Realtor.com® and CensusWide. However, nearly three quarters of those surveyed wish they better understood the potential return on investment of any upgrades they might make. To help homeowners determine the costs and ROI for renovation projects, Realtor.com® today introduced a new Renovation Calculator, powered by Kukun, in the My Home dashboard.

News Corp represents 379.95 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.42 billion with the latest information. NWSA stock price has been found in the range of $19.62 to $20.07.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, NWSA reached a trading volume of 2418602 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about News Corp [NWSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWSA shares is $25.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWSA stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for News Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for News Corp is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for NWSA in the course of the last twelve months was 19.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.18.

Trading performance analysis for NWSA stock

News Corp [NWSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.30. With this latest performance, NWSA shares dropped by -5.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.37 for News Corp [NWSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.36, while it was recorded at 19.74 for the last single week of trading, and 18.83 for the last 200 days.

News Corp [NWSA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and News Corp [NWSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.31 and a Gross Margin at +40.90. News Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.51.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87.

News Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.18 and a Current Ratio set at 1.28.

News Corp [NWSA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for News Corp go to -2.38%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at News Corp [NWSA]

The top three institutional holders of NWSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NWSA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NWSA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.