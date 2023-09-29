Wall Street Analyst Initiated CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]. What else is Wall St. saying

- Advertisements -

CMS Energy Corporation [NYSE: CMS] plunged by -$0.65 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $53.70 during the day while it closed the day at $52.70. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Consumers Energy Proposes Renewable Energy Offerings, Providing Greater Access and Affordability to Michiganders.

Proposal Expands Programs and Lowers Costs for Customer Options.

Consumers Energy today announced a sweeping new proposal to expand access and improve affordability to its renewable energy offerings, building on its already industry-leading Clean Energy Plan to eliminate coal and be carbon neutral.

CMS Energy Corporation stock has also loss -6.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CMS stock has declined by -9.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -13.85% and lost -16.79% year-on date.

The market cap for CMS stock reached $15.37 billion, with 291.30 million shares outstanding and 290.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, CMS reached a trading volume of 2400264 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMS shares is $67.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for CMS Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CMS Energy Corporation is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39.

CMS stock trade performance evaluation

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.74. With this latest performance, CMS shares dropped by -7.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.76 for CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.51, while it was recorded at 54.47 for the last single week of trading, and 60.16 for the last 200 days.

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.24 and a Gross Margin at +19.03. CMS Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.69.

Return on Total Capital for CMS is now 5.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 204.42. Additionally, CMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 194.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] managed to generate an average of $91,811 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.CMS Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.63 and a Current Ratio set at 0.95.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMS Energy Corporation go to 5.88%.

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CMS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CMS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CMS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.