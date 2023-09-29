Vaccinex Inc [VCNX] moved up 34.82: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Vaccinex Inc [NASDAQ: VCNX] closed the trading session at $1.51 on 09/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.07, while the highest price level was $2.04. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM that Vaccinex Announces Pricing of $9.6 Million Public Offering.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about October 3, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $9.6 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the ongoing development and clinical trials of its lead drug candidate, pepinemab, in Alzheimer’s disease and cancer and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of -84.38 percent and weekly performance of -31.75 percent. The stock has been moved at -75.60 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -54.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -72.53 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 36.71K shares, VCNX reached to a volume of 4031521 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vaccinex Inc [VCNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VCNX shares is $105.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VCNX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Vaccinex Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vaccinex Inc is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for VCNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.49.

- Advertisements -

VCNX stock trade performance evaluation

Vaccinex Inc [VCNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -31.75. With this latest performance, VCNX shares dropped by -54.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VCNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.93 for Vaccinex Inc [VCNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.3282, while it was recorded at 1.5859 for the last single week of trading, and 6.1190 for the last 200 days.

Vaccinex Inc [VCNX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vaccinex Inc [VCNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -7238.55 and a Gross Margin at +24.73. Vaccinex Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7205.45.

Return on Total Capital for VCNX is now -295.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -304.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -314.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -222.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vaccinex Inc [VCNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.34. Additionally, VCNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vaccinex Inc [VCNX] managed to generate an average of -$460,814 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Vaccinex Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.79 and a Current Ratio set at 0.79.

Vaccinex Inc [VCNX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of VCNX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in VCNX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in VCNX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.