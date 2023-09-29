UBS lifts Inmode Ltd [INMD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

- Advertisements -

Inmode Ltd [NASDAQ: INMD] loss -4.94% or -1.61 points to close at $30.95 with a heavy trading volume of 3899148 shares. The company report on September 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM that InMode to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences and Events.

InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced the participation at the following investor conferences and events in September:.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Baird Healthcare ConferencePresenters: Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer and Dr. Spero Theodorou, Chief Medical OfficerFormat: In-person fireside chat moderated by Jeff Johnson, Senior Equity Analyst, and one-on-one meetingsLocation: New York, NYWhen: Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 11:25 am ETA live webcast of the presentation can be accessed here.

It opened the trading session at $32.59, the shares rose to $33.62 and dropped to $30.85, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for INMD points out that the company has recorded -1.24% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -12.71% lower than its most recent low trading price.

- Advertisements -

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, INMD reached to a volume of 3899148 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Inmode Ltd [INMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INMD shares is $46.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Inmode Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inmode Ltd is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for INMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for INMD in the course of the last twelve months was 15.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 11.21.

Trading performance analysis for INMD stock

Inmode Ltd [INMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.03. With this latest performance, INMD shares dropped by -20.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.08 for Inmode Ltd [INMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.81, while it was recorded at 32.09 for the last single week of trading, and 36.19 for the last 200 days.

Inmode Ltd [INMD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inmode Ltd [INMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.55 and a Gross Margin at +83.82. Inmode Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.56.

Return on Total Capital for INMD is now 40.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inmode Ltd [INMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.89. Additionally, INMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inmode Ltd [INMD] managed to generate an average of $336,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Inmode Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.21 and a Current Ratio set at 11.84.

Inmode Ltd [INMD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inmode Ltd go to 13.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Inmode Ltd [INMD]

The top three institutional holders of INMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in INMD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in INMD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.