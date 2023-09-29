Truist lifts PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

- Advertisements -

PENN Entertainment Inc [NASDAQ: PENN] traded at a high on 09/28/23, posting a 3.18 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $23.06. The company report on September 25, 2023 at 9:35 AM that Knightscope to provide PENN Entertainment with Technology Services Across its Portfolio.

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announces that it has signed an agreement with PENN Entertainment, Inc. to offer Knightscope technologies to its 43 gaming and racing properties nationwide. Knightscope recently deployed its first K5 Autonomous Security Robot (“ASR”) at Penn Entertainment’s M Resort Spa Casino in Nevada, followed by subsequent deployments at Ameristar Casino Hotel Council Bluffs in Iowa and Hollywood Casino Aurora in Illinois.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230925126242/en/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2603995 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PENN Entertainment Inc stands at 3.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.38%.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for PENN stock reached $3.47 billion, with 152.90 million shares outstanding and 148.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.19M shares, PENN reached a trading volume of 2603995 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PENN shares is $32.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PENN stock is a recommendation set at 2.26. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for PENN Entertainment Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for PENN Entertainment Inc is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for PENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for PENN in the course of the last twelve months was 5.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.39.

How has PENN stock performed recently?

PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.48. With this latest performance, PENN shares dropped by -4.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.39 for PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.85, while it was recorded at 22.42 for the last single week of trading, and 27.57 for the last 200 days.

PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.07 and a Gross Margin at +34.41. PENN Entertainment Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.47.

Return on Total Capital for PENN is now 6.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 358.81. Additionally, PENN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 351.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN] managed to generate an average of $10,153 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.PENN Entertainment Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.39 and a Current Ratio set at 1.41.

Earnings analysis for PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PENN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PENN Entertainment Inc go to 23.00%.

Insider trade positions for PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN]

The top three institutional holders of PENN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PENN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PENN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.