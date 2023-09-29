Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM] Is Currently -0.96 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: TCOM] traded at a low on 09/28/23, posting a -0.96 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $35.09. The company report on September 23, 2023 at 11:40 AM that TRIP.COM GROUP WELCOMES ITALIAN TOURISM MINISTER AND DELEGATION TO ITS HEADQUARTERS.

Trip.com Group CEO Jane Sun today welcomed Italy’s Minister of Tourism, Ms Daniela Santanchè, and her delegation, at the Group’s office in Shanghai. Ms. Santanchè delegation included Ms. Erika Guerri, Head of Cabinet, Ms. Tiziana D’Angelo, Consul General of Republic of Italy in Shanghai, Ms. Ivana Jelenic, CEO of ENIT, and other officials.

Ms Sun and her team hosted Ms. Santanchè and her delegation to a tour of the Group’s premises, and thereafter engaged in a discussion which focused on travel and tourism, and women’s empowerment, among others. During the discussion, Ms Sun also highlighted Trip.com Group’s strengths, including technology, content marketing and customer service, and ways to deepen cooperation between both sides.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4050557 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Trip.com Group Ltd ADR stands at 1.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.06%.

The market cap for TCOM stock reached $22.67 billion, with 646.07 million shares outstanding and 646.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.83M shares, TCOM reached a trading volume of 4050557 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCOM shares is $26.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCOM stock is a recommendation set at 1.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.80.

How has TCOM stock performed recently?

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.93. With this latest performance, TCOM shares dropped by -12.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.03 for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.06, while it was recorded at 35.49 for the last single week of trading, and 36.39 for the last 200 days.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.44 and a Gross Margin at +77.48. Trip.com Group Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.00.

Return on Total Capital for TCOM is now 0.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.55. Additionally, TCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM] managed to generate an average of $50,665 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Trip.com Group Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM]

The top three institutional holders of TCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TCOM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TCOM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.