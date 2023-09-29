Trimble Inc [TRMB] Stock trading around $52.41 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Trimble Inc [NASDAQ: TRMB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.50% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.05%. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Trimble and AGCO to Form Joint Venture to Better Serve Farmers Worldwide with Mixed Fleet Precision Agriculture Solutions.

Joint Venture to Accelerate Innovation in Factory-Fit and Aftermarket Solutions to Benefit Farmers Across the Globe.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Transaction to Simplify and Accelerate Trimble’s Focus on its Connect and Scale Strategy.

Over the last 12 months, TRMB stock dropped by -5.14%. The one-year Trimble Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.08. The average equity rating for TRMB stock is currently 2.38, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for the stock reached $13.01 billion, with 248.32 million shares outstanding and 247.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, TRMB stock reached a trading volume of 2735177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Trimble Inc [TRMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRMB shares is $61.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRMB stock is a recommendation set at 2.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Edward Jones have made an estimate for Trimble Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trimble Inc is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRMB in the course of the last twelve months was 25.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.84.

TRMB Stock Performance Analysis:

Trimble Inc [TRMB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.05. With this latest performance, TRMB shares dropped by -3.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.34 for Trimble Inc [TRMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.96, while it was recorded at 50.23 for the last single week of trading, and 51.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Trimble Inc Fundamentals:

Trimble Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.84 and a Current Ratio set at 1.12.

TRMB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Trimble Inc go to 10.00%.

Trimble Inc [TRMB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TRMB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TRMB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TRMB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.