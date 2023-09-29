Trevena Inc [TRVN] Stock trading around $0.62 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Trevena Inc [NASDAQ: TRVN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.80% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.05%. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 7:01 AM that Trevena Announces Receipt of $15 Million Non-Dilutive Tranche and Provides General Business Update.

$15 million tranche from ex-US royalty-based financing, triggered by first commercial sale of OLINVYK by Jiangsu Nhwa, Trevena’s partner in China.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

New OLINVYK respiratory data from VOLITION ~200 patient real-world outcomes study, using continuous respiratory monitoring, expected 3Q 2023.

Over the last 12 months, TRVN stock dropped by -83.77%. The one-year Trevena Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 69.0. The average equity rating for TRVN stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for the stock reached $8.50 million, with 13.71 million shares outstanding and 13.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 619.71K shares, TRVN stock reached a trading volume of 12406558 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Trevena Inc [TRVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRVN shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRVN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Trevena Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2021.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trevena Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.05.

TRVN Stock Performance Analysis:

Trevena Inc [TRVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.05. With this latest performance, TRVN shares dropped by -29.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.55 for Trevena Inc [TRVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8528, while it was recorded at 0.6509 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0863 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Trevena Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for TRVN is now -105.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -101.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -133.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trevena Inc [TRVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 126.71. Additionally, TRVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 120.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trevena Inc [TRVN] managed to generate an average of -$1,533,429 per employee.Trevena Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.92 and a Current Ratio set at 4.03.

Trevena Inc [TRVN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TRVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TRVN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TRVN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.