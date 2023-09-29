Torrid Holdings Inc [CURV] Stock trading around $1.82 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Torrid Holdings Inc [NYSE: CURV] price surged by 17.42 percent to reach at $0.27. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Torrid Reports Second Quarter Results.

Delivered Second Quarter Net Sales of $289.1 million and Net Income of $6.6 million.

Second Quarter Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA(1) in line with guidance.

A sum of 4069933 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 151.15K shares. Torrid Holdings Inc shares reached a high of $2.31 and dropped to a low of $1.54 until finishing in the latest session at $1.82.

The one-year CURV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 66.04. The average equity rating for CURV stock is currently 2.62, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Torrid Holdings Inc [CURV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CURV shares is $5.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CURV stock is a recommendation set at 2.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Torrid Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Torrid Holdings Inc is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for CURV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for CURV in the course of the last twelve months was 2.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

CURV Stock Performance Analysis:

Torrid Holdings Inc [CURV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.00. With this latest performance, CURV shares dropped by -21.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CURV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.35 for Torrid Holdings Inc [CURV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2172, while it was recorded at 1.4700 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8979 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Torrid Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Torrid Holdings Inc [CURV] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.98 and a Gross Margin at +35.67. Torrid Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.90.

Return on Total Capital for CURV is now 31.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.46. Additionally, CURV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 172.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 103.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Torrid Holdings Inc [CURV] managed to generate an average of $6,280 per employee.Torrid Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.87.

CURV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CURV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Torrid Holdings Inc go to 25.00%.

Torrid Holdings Inc [CURV] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CURV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CURV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CURV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.