Tingo Group Inc [TIO] Revenue clocked in at $1.95 billion, up 27.71% YTD: What’s Next?

Tingo Group Inc [NASDAQ: TIO] slipped around -0.12 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.06 at the close of the session, down -10.17%. The company report on September 18, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Tingo Group Announces Appointment of Interim Co-Chief Executives and Independent Director.

As the founder and visionary of both Tingo Foods plc (“Tingo Foods”) and Tingo Mobile Limited (“Tingo Mobile”), which has become one of Africa’s leading agri-fintech companies over the past 23 years, Mr. Mmobuosi is uniquely positioned to lead the Company, develop it further and provide continuity, while the Company completes a global search for a permanent world-class Chief Executive Officer, who has relevant expertise and experience. Mr. Denos has served as a director of Tingo since its acquisition of Tingo Mobile in November 2022, and an executive of Tingo Mobile’s prior parent company, Agri Fintech Holdings, Inc. (formerly known as Tingo, Inc.) since August 2021. He also brings decades of experience with U.S. public companies and associated governance, reporting, communication, and compliance requirements.

Tingo Group Inc stock is now 27.71% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TIO Stock saw the intraday high of $1.21 and lowest of $1.04 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.69, which means current price is +40.32% above from all time high which was touched on 05/22/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.15M shares, TIO reached a trading volume of 5206401 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tingo Group Inc [TIO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TIO shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tingo Group Inc is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

How has TIO stock performed recently?

Tingo Group Inc [TIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.19. With this latest performance, TIO shares gained by 24.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.43 for Tingo Group Inc [TIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2399, while it was recorded at 1.1850 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4532 for the last 200 days.

Tingo Group Inc [TIO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Tingo Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.52 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Insider trade positions for Tingo Group Inc [TIO]

The top three institutional holders of TIO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TIO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TIO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.