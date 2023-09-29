Teck Resources Ltd [TECK] Is Currently 4.60 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Teck Resources Ltd [NYSE: TECK] closed the trading session at $42.50 on 09/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $41.04, while the highest price level was $42.65. The company report on August 15, 2023 at 6:03 PM that NORDEN and Teck Announce Emission Reduction Freight Contract.

The agreement is expected to reduce annual emissions from Teck shipments handled by NORDEN by 25%, or up to 6,700 tonnes of CO², equivalent to removing over 1,400 passenger vehicles from the road.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.52 percent and weekly performance of 5.91 percent. The stock has been moved at 19.38 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.28 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, TECK reached to a volume of 3439811 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Teck Resources Ltd [TECK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TECK shares is $51.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TECK stock is a recommendation set at 1.47. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Teck Resources Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teck Resources Ltd is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for TECK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.58.

TECK stock trade performance evaluation

Teck Resources Ltd [TECK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.91. With this latest performance, TECK shares gained by 3.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TECK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.98 for Teck Resources Ltd [TECK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.37, while it was recorded at 40.89 for the last single week of trading, and 41.11 for the last 200 days.

Teck Resources Ltd [TECK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teck Resources Ltd [TECK] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.81 and a Gross Margin at +48.18. Teck Resources Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.61.

Return on Total Capital for TECK is now 21.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teck Resources Ltd [TECK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.32. Additionally, TECK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teck Resources Ltd [TECK] managed to generate an average of $337,934 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Teck Resources Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.72 and a Current Ratio set at 1.29.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Teck Resources Ltd [TECK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TECK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teck Resources Ltd go to -9.50%.

Teck Resources Ltd [TECK]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TECK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TECK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TECK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.