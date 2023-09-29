Seaport Research Partners slashes price target on Webster Financial Corp. [WBS] – find out why.

- Advertisements -

Webster Financial Corp. [NYSE: WBS] jumped around 0.6 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $39.61 at the close of the session, up 1.54%. The company report on September 25, 2023 at 9:30 AM that Webster Bank Corporate Responsibility Report: Ethics and Risk Management.

Originally published in Webster Bank’s 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report.

Webster believes that directors, managers and colleagues should possess the highest personal and professional ethics. We have comprehensive corporate governance policies and structures in place to foster accountability and transparency.

Webster Financial Corp. stock is now -16.33% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WBS Stock saw the intraday high of $40.045 and lowest of $38.88 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 56.46, which means current price is +27.65% above from all time high which was touched on 02/14/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.00M shares, WBS reached a trading volume of 3909980 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Webster Financial Corp. [WBS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBS shares is $49.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBS stock is a recommendation set at 1.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Webster Financial Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Webster Financial Corp. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.09.

How has WBS stock performed recently?

Webster Financial Corp. [WBS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.32. With this latest performance, WBS shares dropped by -7.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.53 for Webster Financial Corp. [WBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.09, while it was recorded at 39.83 for the last single week of trading, and 42.74 for the last 200 days.

Webster Financial Corp. [WBS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Webster Financial Corp. [WBS] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.56. Webster Financial Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.66.

Return on Total Capital for WBS is now 10.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Webster Financial Corp. [WBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 98.37. Additionally, WBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Webster Financial Corp. [WBS] managed to generate an average of $134,558 per employee.Webster Financial Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.05.

Earnings analysis for Webster Financial Corp. [WBS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Webster Financial Corp. go to 19.40%.

Insider trade positions for Webster Financial Corp. [WBS]

The top three institutional holders of WBS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in WBS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in WBS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.