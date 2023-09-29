Scienjoy Holding Corporation [SJ] Revenue clocked in at $232.77 million, up 51.27% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Scienjoy Holding Corporation [NASDAQ: SJ] price plunged by -22.60 percent to reach at -$0.87. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Scienjoy Amplifies its Metaverse Vision with Key Strategic Initiatives in Dubai.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (“Scienjoy,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SJ), a leading provider of live streaming and entertainment platforms in the Chinese market, today unveiled key advancements in its metaverse undertakings:.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A sum of 8286363 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 36.29K shares. Scienjoy Holding Corporation shares reached a high of $4.77 and dropped to a low of $1.86 until finishing in the latest session at $2.98.

Guru’s Opinion on Scienjoy Holding Corporation [SJ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Scienjoy Holding Corporation is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for SJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

- Advertisements -

SJ Stock Performance Analysis:

Scienjoy Holding Corporation [SJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.42. With this latest performance, SJ shares dropped by -7.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.40 for Scienjoy Holding Corporation [SJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.09, while it was recorded at 3.53 for the last single week of trading, and 3.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Scienjoy Holding Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Scienjoy Holding Corporation [SJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.67 and a Gross Margin at +14.50. Scienjoy Holding Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.90.

- Advertisements -

Return on Total Capital for SJ is now 14.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Scienjoy Holding Corporation [SJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.15. Additionally, SJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Scienjoy Holding Corporation [SJ] managed to generate an average of $101,199 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.46.Scienjoy Holding Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.53 and a Current Ratio set at 3.53.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation [SJ] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SJ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SJ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.