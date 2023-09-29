Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation [STRC] Stock trading around $0.92 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation [NASDAQ: STRC] gained 37.31% on the last trading session, reaching $0.92 price per share at the time. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 9:01 AM that Sarcos Awarded $13.8 Million USD Contract by U.S. Air Force for Advancement of Its Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Software.

Contract will support continued development of Sarcos artificial intelligence and machine learning framework to advance Guardian® line of robotic systems.

Sarcos Defense, a subsidiary of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (“Sarcos”) (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW), a leader in the design, development, and manufacture of advanced robotic systems, solutions, and software that redefine human possibilities, announced today that it has received a $13.8 million USD contract from Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. The award results from an innovative AFWERX AFVentures opportunity for its Strategic Funding Increase (STRATFI) program. This contract will support development, integration, and validation of Sarcos’ artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) software framework, the AI Computational Service, for success-based reinforcement learning in the Sarcos Guardian® line of robotic systems.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation represents 25.71 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $23.74 million with the latest information. STRC stock price has been found in the range of $0.70 to $0.98.

If compared to the average trading volume of 231.86K shares, STRC reached a trading volume of 3213570 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation [STRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STRC shares is $1.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STRC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for STRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.91.

Trading performance analysis for STRC stock

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation [STRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.91. With this latest performance, STRC shares dropped by -14.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.43 for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation [STRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2279, while it was recorded at 0.7321 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4850 for the last 200 days.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation [STRC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation [STRC] shares currently have an operating margin of -733.08 and a Gross Margin at +5.29. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1078.52.

Return on Total Capital for STRC is now -57.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -87.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation [STRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.19. Additionally, STRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation [STRC] managed to generate an average of -$561,179 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.42 and a Current Ratio set at 8.80.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation [STRC]

The top three institutional holders of STRC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently holding STRC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.