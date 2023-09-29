Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] is -3.67% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ: ROST] gained 2.65% on the last trading session, reaching $111.81 price per share at the time. The company report on August 31, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Ross Stores Announces Changes to Its Board Leadership.

Ross Stores, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROST) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the following changes to its Board leadership and composition effective September 1, 2023:.

George P. Orban will step down as Chairman of the Board while continuing to serve as an independent Director.

Ross Stores Inc. represents 342.75 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $37.86 billion with the latest information. ROST stock price has been found in the range of $109.19 to $111.98.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, ROST reached a trading volume of 2351172 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROST shares is $129.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROST stock is a recommendation set at 1.91. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Ross Stores Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ross Stores Inc. is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROST in the course of the last twelve months was 18.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.25.

Trading performance analysis for ROST stock

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.17. With this latest performance, ROST shares dropped by -7.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.37 for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 115.68, while it was recorded at 110.32 for the last single week of trading, and 111.04 for the last 200 days.

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.65 and a Gross Margin at +25.40. Ross Stores Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.09.

Return on Total Capital for ROST is now 20.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 133.06. Additionally, ROST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 117.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] managed to generate an average of $14,971 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 141.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.29.Ross Stores Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.25 and a Current Ratio set at 1.83.

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ross Stores Inc. go to 11.61%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]

The top three institutional holders of ROST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ROST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ROST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.