Riskified Ltd [RSKD] Revenue clocked in at $284.14 million, down -2.38% YTD: What’s Next?

Riskified Ltd [NYSE: RSKD] jumped around 0.2 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $4.51 at the close of the session, up 4.64%. The company report on September 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Online Retailers Feel Trapped Between Keeping Loyal Customers and Dwindling Profits: 90% Losing Money to Policy Abuse.

90% of online retailers say consumer misuse of return policies, coupon and loyalty programs is affecting their bottom line, but 93% say they must maintain generous policies to keep customers.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD), a leader in ecommerce fraud and risk intelligence, today published “Policy Abuse and Its Impact on Merchants: Global Benchmarks 2023,” revealing how consumer misuse of refunds, returns, and promotional programs, alongside resellers, is forcing retailers and other merchants to strike a difficult balance between keeping customers and accepting an inevitable loss in profits.

Riskified Ltd stock is now -2.38% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RSKD Stock saw the intraday high of $4.59 and lowest of $4.27 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.73, which means current price is +12.90% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 697.38K shares, RSKD reached a trading volume of 2967593 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Riskified Ltd [RSKD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RSKD shares is $6.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RSKD stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Riskified Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Riskified Ltd is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for RSKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.89.

How has RSKD stock performed recently?

Riskified Ltd [RSKD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.12. With this latest performance, RSKD shares dropped by -6.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RSKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.96 for Riskified Ltd [RSKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.57, while it was recorded at 4.35 for the last single week of trading, and 5.04 for the last 200 days.

Riskified Ltd [RSKD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Riskified Ltd [RSKD] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.58 and a Gross Margin at +50.41. Riskified Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.80.

Return on Total Capital for RSKD is now -20.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Riskified Ltd [RSKD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.54. Additionally, RSKD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Riskified Ltd [RSKD] managed to generate an average of -$133,149 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Riskified Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.09 and a Current Ratio set at 8.09.

Insider trade positions for Riskified Ltd [RSKD]

The top three institutional holders of RSKD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RSKD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RSKD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.