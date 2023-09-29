Praxis Precision Medicines Inc [PRAX] fell -30.67% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc [NASDAQ: PRAX] jumped around 0.16 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.65 at the close of the session, up 10.74%. The company report on September 27, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Praxis Precision Medicines To Host Hybrid R&D Day on Monday, October 2, 2023.

During the event, Praxis’ management team will review progress from its pipeline programs, including the anticipated initiation of the Phase 3 program for ulixacaltamide in essential tremor and advances in its clinical epilepsy assets.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc stock is now -30.67% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PRAX Stock saw the intraday high of $1.75 and lowest of $1.48 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.25, which means current price is +108.86% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 944.23K shares, PRAX reached a trading volume of 4771053 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Praxis Precision Medicines Inc [PRAX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRAX shares is $9.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRAX stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Praxis Precision Medicines Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Praxis Precision Medicines Inc is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 145.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97.

How has PRAX stock performed recently?

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc [PRAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.74. With this latest performance, PRAX shares gained by 12.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 91.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.54 for Praxis Precision Medicines Inc [PRAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2653, while it was recorded at 1.4950 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7365 for the last 200 days.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc [PRAX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for PRAX is now -128.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -128.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -130.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -104.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Praxis Precision Medicines Inc [PRAX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.60. Additionally, PRAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Praxis Precision Medicines Inc [PRAX] managed to generate an average of -$1,963,569 per employee.Praxis Precision Medicines Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.31 and a Current Ratio set at 5.31.

Earnings analysis for Praxis Precision Medicines Inc [PRAX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Praxis Precision Medicines Inc go to -14.60%.

Insider trade positions for Praxis Precision Medicines Inc [PRAX]

