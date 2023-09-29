Planet Labs PBC [PL] fell -40.46% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

Planet Labs PBC [NYSE: PL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.60% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.36%. The company report on September 14, 2023 at 12:34 PM that NASA JPL Imaging Spectrometer Ready for Tanager 1 Integration.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced that an imaging spectrometer, developed by NASA JPL, has been handed off to its team for integration onto its Tanager 1 hyperspectral satellite. This marks a major milestone for the Carbon Mapper Coalition, a public-private partnership announced in 2021, with the aim of gaining a deeper understanding of global methane and carbon dioxide emissions. As part of this coalition, Planet is actively building and launching two hyperspectral satellites, Tanager 1 and Tanager 2, with the first expected to be ready to launch in 2024. This exquisite instrument will act as the “eye” of the satellite, allowing the Coalition to detect, pinpoint, and quantify point source emissions of methane and carbon dioxide.

In addition to the progress being made on Tanager, Planet is continuing to push its Pelican program forward, with the first Tech Demo, TD1, now fully built and expected to be ready for launch later this year. TD1 is a true R&D effort and this marks an important step for not only Pelican, but also the Tanager satellite, as the two constellations share a common platform that holds each payload’s scientific instruments, known as the satellite bus. TD1’s primary mission will be to test the satellite platform and operational systems on-orbit. The learnings from TD1 will be integrated in Planet’s upcoming Tanager satellite builds.

Over the last 12 months, PL stock dropped by -53.16%. The one-year Planet Labs PBC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 66.28. The average equity rating for PL stock is currently 1.18, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $739.86 million, with 250.63 million shares outstanding and 162.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, PL stock reached a trading volume of 2685760 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Planet Labs PBC [PL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PL shares is $7.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PL stock is a recommendation set at 1.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Planet Labs PBC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Planet Labs PBC is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for PL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29.

PL Stock Performance Analysis:

Planet Labs PBC [PL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.36. With this latest performance, PL shares dropped by -21.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.73 for Planet Labs PBC [PL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.14, while it was recorded at 2.54 for the last single week of trading, and 3.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Planet Labs PBC Fundamentals:

Planet Labs PBC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.66 and a Current Ratio set at 3.66.

PL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Planet Labs PBC go to 30.00%.

Planet Labs PBC [PL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.