Outlook Therapeutics Inc [OTLK] fell -79.80% so far this year. What now?

Outlook Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: OTLK] price surged by 0.46 percent to reach at $0.0.

Live video webcast panel presentation on Tuesday, September 26th at 1:35 PM ET.

A sum of 2619491 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.68M shares. Outlook Therapeutics Inc shares reached a high of $0.2185 and dropped to a low of $0.2136 until finishing in the latest session at $0.22.

The one-year OTLK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 96.62. The average equity rating for OTLK stock is currently 2.75, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Outlook Therapeutics Inc [OTLK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OTLK shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OTLK stock is a recommendation set at 2.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Outlook Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2023.

OTLK Stock Performance Analysis:

Outlook Therapeutics Inc [OTLK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.15. With this latest performance, OTLK shares dropped by -84.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.49 for Outlook Therapeutics Inc [OTLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9789, while it was recorded at 0.2156 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1839 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Outlook Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for OTLK is now -348.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -544.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -989.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -257.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Outlook Therapeutics Inc [OTLK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 125.43. Additionally, OTLK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Outlook Therapeutics Inc [OTLK] managed to generate an average of -$3,885,427 per employee.Outlook Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.86 and a Current Ratio set at 0.86.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc [OTLK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of OTLK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in OTLK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in OTLK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.