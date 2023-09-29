Opera Ltd ADR [OPRA] Is Currently -11.29 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Opera Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: OPRA] loss -11.29% on the last trading session, reaching $13.04 price per share at the time. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 7:15 PM that Opera Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of American Depositary Shares.

Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) (“Opera”), one of the world’s major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, today announced the pricing of its underwritten secondary public offering of 6,876,506 ADSs to be sold by a pre-IPO shareholder at a public offering price of $12.25 per ADS.

Opera has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15%, or 1,031,475 ADSs in connection with the offering. The offering is expected to close on October 4, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Opera Ltd ADR represents 89.22 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.17 billion with the latest information. OPRA stock price has been found in the range of $12.5014 to $13.69.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, OPRA reached a trading volume of 2531007 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Opera Ltd ADR [OPRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPRA shares is $20.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPRA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Opera Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Opera Ltd ADR is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for OPRA in the course of the last twelve months was 21.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.30.

Trading performance analysis for OPRA stock

Opera Ltd ADR [OPRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.03. With this latest performance, OPRA shares dropped by -12.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 241.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.80 for Opera Ltd ADR [OPRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.23, while it was recorded at 13.69 for the last single week of trading, and 12.46 for the last 200 days.

Opera Ltd ADR [OPRA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Opera Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Opera Ltd ADR [OPRA]

The top three institutional holders of OPRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in OPRA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in OPRA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.