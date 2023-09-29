NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] moved down -0.78: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE: NRG] loss -0.78% or -0.3 points to close at $38.28 with a heavy trading volume of 2605962 shares. The company report on August 30, 2023 at 9:40 AM that The Bridge to Sustainability.

NRG Energy Originally published on NRG Energy InsightsBy Lynda ClemmonsFrom our operations to our customers, sustainability is at the core of NRG Business. We have worked together, across functionalities, to develop a comprehensive sustainability framework, placing equal importance on decarbonizing our business and helping our customers – big and small – bridge the gap between traditional and renewable.As Vice President of Sustainable Products and Innovation, I lead a team whose work is helping customers meet their goals and reduce their environmental impact. Expert, adaptable, and innovative, together we are leading the transition to a more sustainable future. I am proud to introduce the members of my team who seem to make anything possible.Get to know mePersonally, I got my start right out of school as an analyst at an investment bank. My willingness and ability to learn new things helped me land my first role and has continued to be a core competency I have relied on throughout my career. Following this position, I had the opportunity to work at Enron for eight years and started a weather derivatives business, which works like an insurance policy against weather performance that could negatively impact business. I also started a sulfur dioxide + nitrogen oxides (SO2 + NOx) emissions trading desk, a market-based approach to controlling SO2 + NOx emissions. This kept me busy and stoked my passion for developing and implementing sustainable solutions.In 2000, I left to co-found and serve as COO of XL Weather and Energy (a division of XL Capital Ltd.), a trading and insurance company based in Connecticut, before finally joining the team at NRG. Since 2012, I have led NRG’s sustainable products, renewables, innovation, and project management teams. I help run an incubator for growing businesses and early-stage opportunities within NRG Business, and my team is always working on new projects with the goal of enhancing our sustainability and renewables approach for customers.Beyond the work, one of the reasons I have remained here for some time is the amazing team I get to work with every day. Together, we embody a culture that is collaborative and focused on education and sharing information. We try extremely hard to make sure that even the newest member of our team can understand, rather than using our own jargon. We also take the time to hear everyone’s perspective because oftentimes, it’s the newest teammate who brings the best idea to the table.Work-life balance is something I have spent my life trying to perfect-especially as a mother of two daughters-and I encourage my team members to do the same. When I’m not in the office, I try to take time for myself by enjoying outdoor activities such as hiking, snowboarding, and gardening, and when it’s inevitably 100+ degrees in Houston, I’m probably inside on my Peloton or reading a good book.My dream teamOur Sustainable Products and Innovation team is made up of four branches which come together to provide our customers with premier and innovative approaches to sustainability. Each group, within the larger team, is focused on their field of expertise, and when brought together they create a formative and multi-faceted foundation for sustainability at NRG Business.Let me introduce you to each of the branches of our tree and highlight what they do.Our commitment to changeOur industry is at an inflection point and we have an opportunity to rethink what power can be. For NRG, customers are the driving factor pushing us forward with their sustainability goals. The ambition of our customers motivates the team to develop new and innovative sustainable solutions.Paving a new path for the energy sector requires dedication to our customers, communities, and the environment we all share. I am proud of what my team’s work achieves and our shared commitment to propelling all of us toward a more sustainable future. I’ll let them share the reasons why they are passionate about the work we do.”I am passionate about my work because I believe I am in a role at a company and industry in which I can truly make a difference. It is only through a clean, resilient, affordable grid that we will have the energy foundations that can support a more equitable future.” -Schneider Otohwo”When I started my career, I found myself gravitating towards clean power – even before it was popular. To date, I have been part of nearly 6GW of projects, many of which would not have happened without my involvement. This gives me immense satisfaction and a sense of accomplishment in being able to make a positive impact in the world.” -Miro Sutton”As an originator, It’s extremely rewarding to be able to help our suppliers advance projects that benefit the environment, while helping our customers achieve their own environmental objectives. It’s not always easy, but important work and every success is a stepping stone along the path to a more sustainable future.” -Alan Cherkas”I want to help create a more sustainable and empowering energy ecosystem for our customers. With NRG’s position in the industry, we have the opportunity to lead by example for a cleaner and affordable energy future.” -Greg Kandankulam”Small changes have big impacts. The size and scope of our customers can create significant effects by introducing one program or product. These products directly impact the planet and people. To me, that is making a difference.” -Lucas SpanglerView additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from NRG Energy on 3blmedia.com.Contact Info:Spokesperson: NRG EnergyWebsite: https:

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $38.66, the shares rose to $38.755 and dropped to $38.17, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NRG points out that the company has recorded 15.37% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -26.55% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.28M shares, NRG reached to a volume of 2605962 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRG shares is $41.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for NRG Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NRG Energy Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for NRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96.

- Advertisements -

Trading performance analysis for NRG stock

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.03. With this latest performance, NRG shares gained by 3.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.29 for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.90, while it was recorded at 38.60 for the last single week of trading, and 34.80 for the last 200 days.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.88 and a Gross Margin at +6.80. NRG Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.87.

Return on Total Capital for NRG is now 7.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 216.88. Additionally, NRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 213.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] managed to generate an average of $184,916 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.21.NRG Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.02.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG Energy Inc. go to -3.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]

The top three institutional holders of NRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NRG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NRG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.