Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] moved up 3.50: Why It’s Important

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [AMEX: NAK] traded at a high on 09/28/23, posting a 3.50 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.32. The company report on September 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM that Northern Dynasty: Timeline Updates for U.S. Army Corps to Comment on Future Plans and U.S. Supreme Court Review of Alaska Case.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) (“Northern Dynasty” or the “Company” or “NDM”) reports that its 100%-owned U.S.-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership (“Pebble Partnership” or “PLP”) has been informed that the Alaska District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (“USACE”) was granted a fifth extension of the deadline to communicate the plan on how the District plans to move forward with its reconsideration of the administrative record after remand. The Division Commander approved the request for the 60-day extension and the revised deadline is now November 27, 2023.

As reported by the Company on May 1, 2023, in a news release entitled “US Army Corps Remand highlights serious flaws in the permitting decision”, the USACE Pacific Ocean Division had given the Alaska District 45 days to review the appeal decision and notify the parties how it plans to proceed in light of the EPA’s Final Determination. The original deadline expired on Friday, June 9, 2023, with subsequent extensions to June 23, June 29, July 28, and September 26, 2023 prior to this most recent extension. The news release is available at the following link: https://northerndynastyminerals.com/news/news-releases/2023/northern-dynasty-u.s-army-corps-remand-highlights-serious-flaws-in-the-permitting-decision/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2306930 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stands at 10.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.43%.

The market cap for NAK stock reached $165.44 million, with 529.78 million shares outstanding and 497.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, NAK reached a trading volume of 2306930 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NAK shares is $1.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has NAK stock performed recently?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.28. With this latest performance, NAK shares gained by 29.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.61 for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2920, while it was recorded at 0.3314 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2451 for the last 200 days.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for NAK is now -16.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.43. Additionally, NAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.32.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.21 and a Current Ratio set at 1.21.

Insider trade positions for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]

The top three institutional holders of NAK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NAK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NAK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.