Morgan Stanley lifts Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR [BBVA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR [NYSE: BBVA] price surged by 3.07 percent to reach at $0.24.

A sum of 3330984 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 960.40K shares. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR shares reached a high of $8.12 and dropped to a low of $7.995 until finishing in the latest session at $8.06.

The one-year BBVA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.26. The average equity rating for BBVA stock is currently 2.04, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR [BBVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBVA shares is $9.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.04. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBVA in the course of the last twelve months was 0.35.

BBVA Stock Performance Analysis:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR [BBVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.64. With this latest performance, BBVA shares gained by 0.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.84 for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR [BBVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.77, while it was recorded at 7.87 for the last single week of trading, and 7.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR [BBVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.48. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.44.

Return on Total Capital for BBVA is now 7.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR [BBVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 365.62. Additionally, BBVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 224.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR [BBVA] managed to generate an average of $52,794 per employee.Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.27.

BBVA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR go to 40.10%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR [BBVA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BBVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BBVA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BBVA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.