MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR [MNSO] is 142.22% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR [NYSE: MNSO] gained 2.16% or 0.55 points to close at $25.99 with a heavy trading volume of 2628051 shares. The company report on September 15, 2023 at 5:15 AM that MINISO Announces US$200 Million Share Repurchase Program.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO; HKEX: 9896) (“MINISO”, “MINISO Group” or the “Company”), a global value retailer offering a variety of trendy lifestyle products featuring IP design, today announced that, following the expiration of the share repurchase program the Company adopted in September 2022, the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) authorized and approved a new share repurchase program on September 15, 2023 (the “2023 Share Repurchase Program”), under which the Company may repurchase up to US$200 million in value of its outstanding ordinary shares and/or American depositary shares representing its ordinary shares (collectively, the “Shares”) over a period of 12 months starting from the date on which the 2023 Share Repurchase Program was approved. The Company expects to fund repurchases under the 2023 Share Repurchase Program from surplus cash on its balance sheet.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Board believes that a share repurchase in the present conditions will demonstrate the Company’s confidence in its business outlook and prospects and would benefit the Company and create value for the shareholders of the Company (the “Shareholders”) ultimately.

It opened the trading session at $25.41, the shares rose to $26.11 and dropped to $24.99, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MNSO points out that the company has recorded 59.15% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -484.04% lower than its most recent low trading price.

- Advertisements -

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, MNSO reached to a volume of 2628051 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR [MNSO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNSO shares is $23.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNSO stock is a recommendation set at 1.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNSO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.18.

Trading performance analysis for MNSO stock

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR [MNSO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.38. With this latest performance, MNSO shares gained by 3.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 477.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNSO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.28 for MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR [MNSO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.27, while it was recorded at 25.99 for the last single week of trading, and 17.84 for the last 200 days.

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR [MNSO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.18 and a Current Ratio set at 2.55.

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR [MNSO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNSO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR go to 6.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR [MNSO]

The top three institutional holders of MNSO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MNSO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MNSO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.