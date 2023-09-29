Meta Materials Inc [MMAT] Stock trading around $0.20 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Meta Materials Inc [NASDAQ: MMAT] traded at a low on 09/28/23, posting a -4.35 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.20. The company report on September 29, 2023 at 12:00 AM that Meta Materials and Panasonic Industry Collaborate on Next Generation Transparent Conductive Materials.

Leveraging META’s patented NANOWEB® designs and Panasonic Industry’s proprietary process technology to deliver on new automotive and consumer electronics applications.

Meta Materials Inc. (the Company or META) (NASDAQ:MMAT), an advanced materials and nanotechnology company and a leading solution provider in the field of multi-functional transparent conductive materials, and Panasonic Industry Co., Ltd. (Panasonic Industry), an operating company in charge of device business within the Panasonic Group with a proprietary and scalable process technology which delivers fine line low resistance and high transparency conductive films, have been jointly developing a strategic collaboration from design to mass production. This joint effort is expected to strengthen the supply of NANOWEB® films and accelerate the growth of the transparent conductive film industry, offering new applications for the automotive and consumer electronics sectors, such as transparent film antennas, transparent film heaters, and transparent film electromagnetic shielding.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4195913 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Meta Materials Inc stands at 7.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.41%.

The market cap for MMAT stock reached $95.45 million, with 477.26 million shares outstanding and 399.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.94M shares, MMAT reached a trading volume of 4195913 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Meta Materials Inc [MMAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMAT shares is $1.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Materials Inc is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

How has MMAT stock performed recently?

Meta Materials Inc [MMAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.05. With this latest performance, MMAT shares dropped by -10.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.81 for Meta Materials Inc [MMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2253, while it was recorded at 0.2082 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4707 for the last 200 days.

Meta Materials Inc [MMAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Materials Inc [MMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -816.31 and a Gross Margin at -36.44. Meta Materials Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -775.50.

Return on Total Capital for MMAT is now -22.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Meta Materials Inc [MMAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.13. Additionally, MMAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meta Materials Inc [MMAT] managed to generate an average of -$693,879 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Meta Materials Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.15 and a Current Ratio set at 1.18.

Insider trade positions for Meta Materials Inc [MMAT]

The top three institutional holders of MMAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MMAT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MMAT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.