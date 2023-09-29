Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR [MLCO] stock Initiated by Macquarie analyst, price target now $16.30

- Advertisements -

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: MLCO] closed the trading session at $9.31 on 09/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.15, while the highest price level was $9.395. The company report on August 28, 2023 at 6:37 AM that Melco becomes world’s first integrated resort operator to launch the NORDAQ water filtration system across its global resorts.

With sustainability at the core of its development strategy, Melco’s objective, as stated in its sustainability strategy Rise to Go Above & Beyond, is to gradually replace single-use plastic (SUP) bottles with refillable glass bottles across all its operations. The initiative continued to gain traction throughout 2022, with NORDAQ installed across 43% of Melco’s hotel rooms and three restaurant outlets in Macau and Manila, eliminating a total of over 1.4 million SUP bottles at City of Dreams Manila and its Macau properties. Once fully operational across all Melco’s properties in Macau alone, an estimated 14.8 million plastic bottles will be eliminated yearly at normalized business volumes.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.04 percent and weekly performance of -3.22 percent. The stock has been moved at -26.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -23.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, MLCO reached to a volume of 2508070 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR [MLCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MLCO shares is $17.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MLCO stock is a recommendation set at 1.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for MLCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81.

MLCO stock trade performance evaluation

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR [MLCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.22. With this latest performance, MLCO shares dropped by -16.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MLCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.60 for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR [MLCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.32, while it was recorded at 9.45 for the last single week of trading, and 12.23 for the last 200 days.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR [MLCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR [MLCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -53.89 and a Gross Margin at -15.76. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -68.93.

Return on Total Capital for MLCO is now -8.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.65. Additionally, MLCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 93.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR [MLCO] managed to generate an average of -$55,035 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.43 and a Current Ratio set at 1.46.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR [MLCO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MLCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR go to 8.00%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR [MLCO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MLCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MLCO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MLCO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.