Market cap of WisdomTree Inc. [WT] reaches 1.09B – now what?

WisdomTree Inc. [NYSE: WT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.60% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.25%. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 7:00 AM that WisdomTree Siegel Strategic Value Index™ Wins FIA Index of the Year Award.

Award recognizes innovative quantitative investment strategy and strength of ongoing partnership with Annexus, CIBC and WisdomTree.

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT), a global financial innovator, today announced that the WisdomTree Siegel Strategic Value Index™ (BBG Ticker: CIBQWS6E) (the “Siegel Index”) won the FIA Index of the Year Award by Structured Retail Products (SRP). The Siegel Index was developed by Professor Jeremy Siegel, Senior Economist to WisdomTree and Emeritus Professor of Finance at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, with CIBC Capital Markets, including consultation by WisdomTree, Inc. The Siegel Index was designed specifically to complement the other indices within the Athene® BCA® and Athene® Velocity Fixed Indexed Annuities (FIAs) and was added to the Athene BCA 2.0 and Athene Velocity FIAs in March 2019.

Over the last 12 months, WT stock rose by 49.06%. The one-year WisdomTree Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.68. The average equity rating for WT stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.09 billion, with 144.35 million shares outstanding and 128.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 968.28K shares, WT stock reached a trading volume of 2503810 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on WisdomTree Inc. [WT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WT shares is $7.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for WisdomTree Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WisdomTree Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for WT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for WT in the course of the last twelve months was 16.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

WT Stock Performance Analysis:

WisdomTree Inc. [WT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.25. With this latest performance, WT shares dropped by -0.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.87 for WisdomTree Inc. [WT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.00, while it was recorded at 7.00 for the last single week of trading, and 6.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into WisdomTree Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WisdomTree Inc. [WT] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.15 and a Gross Margin at +75.56. WisdomTree Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.92.

Return on Total Capital for WT is now 11.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WisdomTree Inc. [WT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.64. Additionally, WT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WisdomTree Inc. [WT] managed to generate an average of $164,725 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.WisdomTree Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

WT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WisdomTree Inc. go to 2.02%.

WisdomTree Inc. [WT] Institutonal Ownership Details

